71 Patients Recover, 87 Under Treatment At Erdogan Hospital

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 09:27 PM

71 patients recover, 87 under treatment at Erdogan hospital

Deputy Commissioner Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen said on Tuesday that 71 patients have recovered fully and left for their homes while another 87 were still under treatment at Recep Tayyip Erdogan (RTE) hospital's quarantine

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen said on Tuesday that 71 patients have recovered fully and left for their homes while another 87 were still under treatment at Recep Tayyip Erdogan (RTE) hospital's quarantine.

According to statistics released to media by district administration, no one has died of novel coronavirus at any hospital in the district.

DC said in a statement that total 415 suspected patients were brought to the seven quarantine centres of district Muzaffargarh so far and 229 of them were sent home after tested negative for the virus. Another 117 patients were admitted to hospitals.

DC said that 26 patients were shifted to six other quarantine centres from quarantine of RTE hospital.

He said that the 87 patients under treatment at Erdoganhospital were showing good signs of recovery.

