(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :71 power pilferers were held during separate operations launched by Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) throughout South Punjab in a day, said the concerned official on Wednesday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and DG Khan and detected theft of 1,58,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 5.2 million fine was imposed while cases were registered against six power pilferers over Involvement in body of meters, direct supply, Installing loops in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.