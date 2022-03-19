UrduPoint.com

71 Power Pilferers Nabbed In A Day In South Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 19, 2022 | 04:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 71 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Saturday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 71,000 electricity units.

A sum of Rs 1.2 million fine was imposed while FIRs were also registered against three of them over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

>