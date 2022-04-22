71 profiteers held during Ramadan

Price control magistrates have arrested 71 profiteers and imposed heavy fine on other shopkeepers over violations of Ramadan Ordinance during April

In line with special directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Salman Khan Lodhi, the price control magistrates have launched a special crackdown against profiteers during the Holy month of Ramadan in order to provide relief to masses by way of discouraging profiteering and artificial price hike.

The officers have arrested 71 shopkeepers including 10 named in FIRs and six shops were sealed over profiteering and hoarding.

Many hotels were also sealed on violations.

The officers imposed fine worth over Rs 1.2 million on 845 shopkeepers during the month of Ramadan.

DC has directed officers to continue taking action against profiteers under zero tolerance policy.