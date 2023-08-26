Open Menu

71 Shopkeepers Arrested Over Profiteering, Hoarding

Faizan Hashmi Published August 26, 2023 | 04:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :price control magistrates arrested 71 shopkeepers and sealed three shops over profiteering and hoarding in a crackdown launched across the provincial capital by the district administration.

On the directions of Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider, more than 1,539 sales points and shops had been inspected during the last 24 hours, while legal action was taken against 192 sales points.

The spokesperson for the district administration told media on Saturday that cases were also registered against 55 shopkeepers over violations of the rules.

During the current month more than 33,000 points were inspected while hefty fines were imposed on 2,215 business operators. Around 36 shops were sealed, 1,005 cases were registered and 1,025 shopkeepers were arrested in August, he disclosed.

He said that the district administration was strictly following zero tolerance policy against profiteering and hoarding and regularly monitored the auction process in fruit and vegetable markets.

