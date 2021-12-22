UrduPoint.com

71 Shopkeepers Fined On Profiteering

Faizan Hashmi 29 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 10:05 PM

71 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

Price control magistrates have imposed fine of Rs.102,000 on 71 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering in the district during past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Price control magistrates have imposed fine of Rs.102,000 on 71 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering in the district during past 24 hours.

A spokesman of local administration said on Wednesday that price control magistrates inspected various shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found 71 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

Therefore, the magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs.102,000 on them and warned that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Fine Price Market

Recent Stories

Ukraine, Hungary Agree to Increase Capacity for Ki ..

Ukraine, Hungary Agree to Increase Capacity for Kiev's Gas Imports From EU

19 minutes ago
 US House Oversight Committee Launches Bipartisan P ..

US House Oversight Committee Launches Bipartisan Probe Into Astroworld Tragedy - ..

19 minutes ago
 'Exhibition 130 Solo' opens at Alhamra

'Exhibition 130 Solo' opens at Alhamra

19 minutes ago
 Japan's Mitsubishi Launches H2A Rocket With UK Com ..

Japan's Mitsubishi Launches H2A Rocket With UK Communications Satellite

29 minutes ago
 German Economy Ministry Expects Russia to Continue ..

German Economy Ministry Expects Russia to Continue Respecting Gas Contracts in F ..

29 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court CJ takes notice of unnecessary a ..

Lahore High Court CJ takes notice of unnecessary adjournment of cases in Civil C ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.