71 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :The price control magistrates imposed fine on 71 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.

A spokesman for the administration said on Monday that price control magistrates inspected 947 shops in different markets and bazaars and found 71 shopkeepers indulging in profiteering and overcharging.

Therefore, the magistrates imposed Rs 782,000 fine on them collectively.