UrduPoint.com

71 Shopkeepers Fined Over Profiteering

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 06:30 PM

71 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :The price control magistrates imposed fine on 71 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.

A spokesman for the administration said on Monday that price control magistrates inspected 947 shops in different markets and bazaars and found 71 shopkeepers indulging in profiteering and overcharging.

Therefore, the magistrates imposed Rs 782,000 fine on them collectively.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Fine Price Market

Recent Stories

Khalifa Fund’s Abu Dhabi SME Hub publishes entre ..

Khalifa Fund’s Abu Dhabi SME Hub publishes entrepreneurship report and interac ..

2 minutes ago
 Arab-European Centre of Human Rights and Internati ..

Arab-European Centre of Human Rights and International Law rejects EU Parliament ..

2 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group, General Company for Ports of Iraq ..

AD Ports Group, General Company for Ports of Iraq sign MoU to promote cooperatio ..

17 minutes ago
 NCOC allows PCB to host 25 per cent crowd for upco ..

NCOC allows PCB to host 25 per cent crowd for upcoming national T20 World Cup

23 minutes ago
 SBP raises interest rate by 25 basis points to 7.2 ..

SBP raises interest rate by 25 basis points to 7.25 per cent

31 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s borders are safe and secured, says Sh ..

Pakistan’s borders are safe and secured, says Sheikh Rashid

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.