UrduPoint.com

71 Shopkeepers Fined Over Profiteering

Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2022 | 04:28 PM

71 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

The price control magistrates imposed Rs 169,000 fine on 71 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the district during the past 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :The price control magistrates imposed Rs 169,000 fine on 71 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the district during the past 12 hours.

A spokesman for the administration said on Thursday that price control magistrates inspected various shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found dozens of shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

Therefore, the magistrates imposed fine on them and warned that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their ways, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Fine Price Market

Recent Stories

14 corona patients under treatment in Peshawar's h ..

14 corona patients under treatment in Peshawar's hospitals

31 seconds ago
 Shikarpur Police killed an alleged criminal

Shikarpur Police killed an alleged criminal

34 seconds ago
 New Zealand reports 11,634 new community cases of ..

New Zealand reports 11,634 new community cases of COVID-19

35 seconds ago
 India logs 1,033 new COVID-19 cases, total rises t ..

India logs 1,033 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 43,031,958

38 seconds ago
 Twitter reacts as Hamza Shehbaz becomes symbolic P ..

Twitter reacts as Hamza Shehbaz becomes symbolic Punjab CM

14 minutes ago
 PSX loses 324 points to close at 43,786 points

PSX loses 324 points to close at 43,786 points

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.