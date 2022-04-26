71 shopkeepers fined, two arrested on profiteering

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs 97,500 on 71 shopkeepers and arrested two of them over profiteering in the district on Tuesday.

A spokesman for the district administration said magistrates inspected 962 shops in differentmarkets and bazaars and found 71 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

The magistrates also imposed a total fine of Rs 97,500 on them and arrested two of them.