71 Shopkeepers Fined, Two Arrested On Profiteering

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs 97,500 on 71 shopkeepers and arrested two of them over profiteering in the district on Tuesday

A spokesman for the district administration said magistrates inspected 962 shops in differentmarkets and bazaars and found 71 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

The magistrates also imposed a total fine of Rs 97,500 on them and arrested two of them.

