71 shops found guilty of overcharging in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :price Control Magistrates, Bahawalpur district visited 1223 shops and markets on weekend and found irregularities at 71 shops and collected fine of Rs 163,200 on spot.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur, Shozab Saeed said the crackdown against overpricing and hoardingwould continue in Bahawalpur district to secure the rights of consumers.

He ensured fixed prices in the markets under the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.