UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

71 Shops Found Guilty Of Overcharging In Bahawalpur

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 11:25 PM

71 shops found guilty of overcharging in Bahawalpur

Price Control Magistrates, Bahawalpur district visited 1223 shops and markets on weekend and found irregularities at 71 shops and collected fine of Rs 163,200 on spot

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :price Control Magistrates, Bahawalpur district visited 1223 shops and markets on weekend and found irregularities at 71 shops and collected fine of Rs 163,200 on spot.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur, Shozab Saeed said the crackdown against overpricing and hoardingwould continue in Bahawalpur district to secure the rights of consumers.

He ensured fixed prices in the markets under the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Fine Bahawalpur Price Market Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

RTA signs Metro Station Naming Rights agreement wi ..

2 hours ago

Health sector to be given priority in Budget: Nasi ..

5 minutes ago

Freed Algerian activist calls for more marches aft ..

5 minutes ago

Germany, France Suggest Boosting 'Strategic Health ..

6 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner visits fruit & vegetable marke ..

9 minutes ago

Sindh COVID-19 EMERGENCY RELIEF ORDINANCE 2020 eff ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.