71 shops sealed in smog crackdown

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) The district administration has ramped up inspections and enforcement measures across the provincial capital to effectively tackle smog.

Over the past 24 hours, authorities took action at 115 locations where anti-smog Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) were violated while 2,559 shops, markets, and shopping malls were inspected in Lahore during the same period.

As a result, 77 shops, markets, and shopping malls were shut down for non-compliance, while 71 establishments were sealed for failing to meet regulatory standards. Additionally, fines totaling Rs. 78,000 were imposed against violators as part of the ongoing crackdown.

According to spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner City inspected 480 locations, sealing 12 establishments and imposing fines of Rs. 10,000. AC Cantt checked 588 sites, addressing 4 violations. In Model Town, AC inspected 588 locations, sealing 13 sites, issuing 8 warnings, and imposing Rs. 30,000 in fines. AC Raiwind checked 20 establishments and fined Rs. 8,000 for 4 violations. The Shalamar team inspected 120 sites, fining Rs. 30,000 for 17 violations.

AC Ravi sealed 2 shops after inspecting 360 points for 10 violations. AC Allama Iqbal Town visited 383 sites, sealing 1 shop for a single violation. AC Wagah inspected 115 sites, identifying 5 violations, while AC Nishtar sealed 23 establishments after inspecting 300 points for 33 violations. Lastly, the AC Sadar inspected 170 sites, sealing 3 shops for 9 violations.

Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza emphasized the importance of public cooperation in combating smog. He urged citizens to follow preventive measures, including avoiding unnecessary travel and wearing masks, particularly during smog. Special care should be taken to protect children, the elderly, and those with health conditions from the harmful effects of smog. The DC called on the business community to cooperate in reducing the impact of air pollution. He reiterated that strict actions will be taken against violators of anti-smog regulations. Citizens can contact the District Commissioner’s Control Room via WhatsApp at 03070002345, or reach out through the DC Office's social media platforms for any complaints or information regarding smog-related issues.