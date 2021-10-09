UrduPoint.com

71 Shops Seals For Flouting Corona SOPs In Last Week

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 minutes ago Sat 09th October 2021 | 07:34 PM

71 shops seals for flouting corona SOPs in last week

The district administration sealed around 71 business points, food outlets, garment and fabric shops, juice corners, etc., in various parts of the provincial capital during the last week

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :The district administration sealed around 71 business points, food outlets, garment and fabric shops, juice corners, etc., in various parts of the provincial capital during the last week.

The shops were sealed due to non-observance of the corona-related standard operating procedures (SOPs), notified by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

The inspection teams visited main markets of the city to ensure implementation of the NCOC guidelines and imposed fine on the violators.

A special team, under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Cantt Zeeshan Ranjha Saturday sealed three mega marts at Eden Society Phase-8 and issued warnings to various others for not following the SOPs.

Those include The Mart Store, Hot Link Associates and Street Mart. He directed the shop owners and staff to observe corona SOPs and help the government contain spread of the virus.

Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Tehniyat Bukhari sealed Abid Kozi Haleem in Rampura over non-vaccination of staff. She also inspected coronavirus vaccination status of teachers and students at education Complex Manawan.

In line with the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umar Sher Chattha, all ACs and ADCs are conducting inspections in their jurisdiction to contain the spread of pandemic.

Related Topics

Lahore Business Education Fine Market All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Former Israeli soldier attacked on Berlin street

Former Israeli soldier attacked on Berlin street

12 minutes ago
 KP CM announces special package of Rs.1bn for Khwa ..

KP CM announces special package of Rs.1bn for Khwaza Khela

12 minutes ago
 Drug dealer held with Hashish

Drug dealer held with Hashish

12 minutes ago
 4 more died of Corona, 151 contacted virus in KP

4 more died of Corona, 151 contacted virus in KP

12 minutes ago
 Fawad asks Shehbaz not to vent anger on injustices ..

Fawad asks Shehbaz not to vent anger on injustices inside PML-N by unconstitutio ..

12 minutes ago
 HoD of Psychiatry of SMBBMU Larkana holds a press ..

HoD of Psychiatry of SMBBMU Larkana holds a press conference on World Mental Hea ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.