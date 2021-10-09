71 shops seals for flouting corona SOPs in last week

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The district administration sealed around 71 business points, food outlets, garment and fabric shops, juice corners, etc., in various parts of the provincial capital during the last week

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :The district administration sealed around 71 business points, food outlets, garment and fabric shops, juice corners, etc., in various parts of the provincial capital during the last week.

The shops were sealed due to non-observance of the corona-related standard operating procedures (SOPs), notified by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

The inspection teams visited main markets of the city to ensure implementation of the NCOC guidelines and imposed fine on the violators.

A special team, under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Cantt Zeeshan Ranjha Saturday sealed three mega marts at Eden Society Phase-8 and issued warnings to various others for not following the SOPs.

Those include The Mart Store, Hot Link Associates and Street Mart. He directed the shop owners and staff to observe corona SOPs and help the government contain spread of the virus.

Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Tehniyat Bukhari sealed Abid Kozi Haleem in Rampura over non-vaccination of staff. She also inspected coronavirus vaccination status of teachers and students at education Complex Manawan.

In line with the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umar Sher Chattha, all ACs and ADCs are conducting inspections in their jurisdiction to contain the spread of pandemic.