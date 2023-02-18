UrduPoint.com

71 Students Of Gomal University Get BISP Scholarship Cheques

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2023 | 04:00 PM

71 students of Gomal University get BISP Scholarship cheques

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Scholarship cheques worth Rs 15 million have been distributed among 71 deserving students with the cooperation of the Higher education Commission (HEC).

The cheques were handed over to the selected students by Gomal University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Shakibullah in a special ceremony which was also attended by University Registrar Jabbar Khan, Deputy Director Scholarships Dr Hamid Khan, Deans of all departments, directors, administrative officers and teachers.

On this occasion, Deputy Director Scholarships Dr. Hamid Khan briefed all the dignitaries about the BISP scholarships program offered by the HEC.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shakibullah acknowledged the Federal government for providing scholarships to the students beyond their expectations, terming it a good step.

He said this policy was aimed at increasing the literacy rate and the students should have to focus on their studies so that they could serve the country and nation in a better way during their practical life.

The vice chancellor said that Dera Ismail Khan was a poor region and he was well aware of the financial difficulties of the students and their parents.

The process of distribution of 'Need Based' and FATA Scholarships would also be started soon, he added.

He said that efforts were being made to ensure the provision of maximum educational facilities for the students of Gomal University.

