71 Suspects Arrested: Weapons, Narcotics Recovered In Karachi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 04:08 PM

Karachi's West and South zones police have arrested two absconders among 71 suspects and recovered weapons and narcotics from them in the routine patrolling and snap checking during the last 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Karachi's West and South zones police have arrested two absconders among 71 suspects and recovered weapons and narcotics from them in the routine patrolling and snap checking during the last 24 hours.

The West zone police have arrested two absconders among 46 suspects and recovered eight pistols, 21 live rounds, 2.

3 kilogram Charas, one Rickshaw battery of theft and different types of Gutka/ Mawa (chewing tobaccos) while also one car was seized for none-availability of registration papers, said a spokesman to the DIG West on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the South Zone police have arrested 25 suspects and recovered two pistols, 26 live rounds, five grams heroin, over 5.3 kilograms charas, one motorcycle, one exhaust fan, one bag betel nuts, Gutka/ Mawa (chewing tobacco) and Rs 200 cash from arrested suspects, said a spokesman to the DIG South.

