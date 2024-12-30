71-year-old Man Found Dead In DI Khan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 30, 2024 | 04:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) A 71-year-old man was found murdered here near Qureshi-Morr bypass in the limits of Gomal University police station on Monday morning.
According to Rescue 1122 spokesman, the emergency service received information about the presence of a murdered body at backside of the Malik market near Qureshi-Morr bypass.
The medical team of the Rescue 1122 reached the site and shifted the body to hospital where it was identified as of 71-year-old Ghazi Marjan son of Rohan, resident of Lakki Marwat.
The Gomal University registered a case on the report of deceased’s son.
