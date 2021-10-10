710 beggars detained

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :The Social Welfare Department's teams in an operation against professional beggars detained 710 beggars and handed them over to the police during the last one month.

According to official sources, the beggars were held from different crossings, roads and markets.

The teams caught 684 male beggars and 26 female beggars and sent them to judicial lock-up at different police stations after registration of cases against them.