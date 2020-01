The police on Saturday claimed to have seized 710-litre liquor and arrested a drug trafficker.

FAISALABAD, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :The police on Saturday claimed to have seized 710-litre liquor and arrested a drug trafficker.

A police spokesman Amir Waheed said the police conducted a raid and arrested Shehzad Waseem with 710-liters liquor.