UrduPoint.com

710 Uplift Schemes In Progress In Multan Division

Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2022 | 08:17 PM

710 uplift schemes in progress in Multan division

As many as 710 uplift schemes worth Rs 159 billion under annual development budget are being done across Multan division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :As many as 710 uplift schemes worth Rs 159 billion under annual development budget are being done across Multan division.

It was informed in A review meeting on development schemes held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Multan Division Dr. Irshad Ahmed, here on Tuesday.

The Commissioner Dr. Irshad Ahmed informed, Chief Minister Punjab Usman has personal interest in construction and development of Multan division. He instructed that the departments should ensure quality work with complete transparency.

He also instructed timely completion of all schemes to benefit the masses. DC Multan Amir Karim Khan also attended the meeting and apprised about funds utilization for improvement of city's parks and sewerage system.

Giving a briefing about development schemes, Director Development Rubina Kausar said that 710 schemes worth Rs. 159 billion under annual development program were being implemented in the division.

Related Topics

Multan Chief Minister Punjab Budget All Billion

Recent Stories

AIOU Sukkur campus extends admissions for spring s ..

AIOU Sukkur campus extends admissions for spring semester

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan Blind team wins cricket series

Pakistan Blind team wins cricket series

19 minutes ago
 AJK dedicated WWD to suffering sisters, mothers of ..

AJK dedicated WWD to suffering sisters, mothers of IIOJK

20 minutes ago
 PTI leadership meets NA speaker, discuss current p ..

PTI leadership meets NA speaker, discuss current political situation

20 minutes ago
 1st President of Pakistan National Open Polo : HN ..

1st President of Pakistan National Open Polo : HN Polo, Newage/MP, DP score vict ..

20 minutes ago
 Historic Pakistan-Australia Test ends in a draw

Historic Pakistan-Australia Test ends in a draw

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>