710 uplift schemes in progress in Multan division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :As many as 710 uplift schemes worth Rs 159 billion under annual development budget are being done across Multan division.

It was informed in A review meeting on development schemes held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Multan Division Dr. Irshad Ahmed, here on Tuesday.

The Commissioner Dr. Irshad Ahmed informed, Chief Minister Punjab Usman has personal interest in construction and development of Multan division. He instructed that the departments should ensure quality work with complete transparency.

He also instructed timely completion of all schemes to benefit the masses. DC Multan Amir Karim Khan also attended the meeting and apprised about funds utilization for improvement of city's parks and sewerage system.

Giving a briefing about development schemes, Director Development Rubina Kausar said that 710 schemes worth Rs. 159 billion under annual development program were being implemented in the division.