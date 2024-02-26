71,000 Out-Of-School Children Brought Back To Schools In Islamabad: Solangi
Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2024 | 07:57 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi Monday informed the Senate that around 71,000 Out-Of-School Children (OOSC), out of 81,000, had been brought back in educational institutes of the Federal capital, with 86 per cent enrollment.
Responding to a motion regarding the increasing number of out-of-school children and its impact on the country’s future, he said, that last year during an inter-ministerial conference, which is one of the biggest forums, provinces had been asked to play their active role in increasing enrollment of the OOSC in educational institutes.
According to Pakistan Education Statistics, working under the Ministry of Education, the data about providing education to schoolchildren by provinces is compiled annually, he added.
After every five years, he said, the survey was conducted regarding out-of-school children and the last survey was carried out in 2021-22.
In the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), he said, Rs700 million had been allocated for enrollment of out-of-school children in the federal capital, while Rs 25 billion for the rest of the country.
