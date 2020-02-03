UrduPoint.com
7,12,855 People Sensitized About Traffic Laws During 2019

Faizan Hashmi 30 seconds ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 08:24 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has sensitized around 7,12,855 citizens about traffic laws and road safety during the last one year.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has sensitized around 7,12,855 citizens about traffic laws and road safety during the last one year.

The teams of ITP education wing visited multiple educational institutions, government institutions and private organizations to deliver them lectures on road safety, said the ITP spokesman Monday.

He said some 1,146 awareness sessions had been conducted across the city to enhance road sense among citizens while lectures were also delivered to around 23,209 people, visited the ITP headquarters here for various purpose.

People were educated about safe road environment on different roads and major thoroughfares of the Federal capital, besides distributing road safety pamphlets among thousands of citizens including students, lawyers, journalists and doctors.

He said thousands of motorbikes had also been repaired free of cost and educated about mandatory use of helmet while driving.

