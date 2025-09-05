71,299 People Rescued From Muzaffargarh Flood-hit Areas
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2025 | 05:30 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Usman Tahir Jappa said so far 71,299 people have been rescued from flood-hit areas of the district and shifted to safe places and relief camps.
He informed that the district administration and police had 134 boats for rescue operations. A total of 4,910 animals have been rescued, while 1,763 animals have been vaccinated to protect them from diseases.
A total of 22 relief camps and four tent villages have been set up. Currently, 1,593 men, 1,912 women, and 2,667 children are residing in the camps, while 306 people are accommodated in tent villages.
For uninterrupted electricity supply, 22 generators have been installed. Four schools have also been established for children’s education. So far, 2,650 milk packets have been distributed among children.
The DC further stated that three-time quality meals and other essential facilities were being provided to flood victims in the camps and tent villages.
To prevent mosquito-borne diseases, 780 mosquito repellents and 350 nets have been distributed. 'Suthra Punjab teams' are working to ensure cleanliness in the camps, he added.
For livestock, feed stock has been arranged, including 1,390 kg of animal feed, 3,838 kg of dry fodder, 6,423 kg of green fodder, and 482 kg of animal feed.
However, despite ongoing relief operations, the situation remains critical as a flow of 331,695 cusecs of water is passing through the district. So far, 64 villages covering 56,431 acres have been inundated, leaving 71,050 people affected, it was said.
