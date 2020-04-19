713 Pakistani repatriated from Afghanistan, shifted to qurantine centre: Ajmal Wazir

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :Seven quarantine centres had been established in district Khyber having a capacity of 1500 people, while 713 Pakistani stranded in Afghanistan were repatriated via Torkham border, said Ajmal Wazir, Adviser to the Chief Minister KP on Information Sunday.

Addressing a news conference in Jamrud district Khyber this afternoon, Ajmal Wazir said a state-of-the-art isolation centre had also been set up in the area having 300 independent rooms.

The Pakistanis returned from Afghanistan had been sent to quarantine centre for a specific period where all necessary facilities were being provided to them.

The advisor further said all edible items were available in the markets in sufficient quantity and strict action would be taken against hoarders and profiteers.