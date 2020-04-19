UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

713 Pakistani Repatriated From Afghanistan Shifted To Quarantine Centres: Ajmal Wazir

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 08:00 PM

713 Pakistani repatriated from Afghanistan shifted to quarantine centres: Ajmal Wazir

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Chief Minister KP on Information, Ajmal Wazir Sunday said 713 people repatriated from Afghanistan were kept in seven quarantine centres established in district Khyber having a capacity of around 1500 people.

Addressing a news conference in Jamrud, district Khyber, Ajmal Wazir said 713 people were so far arrived from Afghanistan, who were kept in these quarantine centers with provision of all facilities.

He said 319 people including 108 male and 211 female were accommodated at Shakas Qurantine Centre, adding a qurantine centre at Jamrud Fort with a capacity of 300 individuals had been setup that would be used as a Model Isolation Village because of modern facilities like attached washrooms etc.

Wazir said people upon return from Afghanistan would be first kept in quarantine centres, then in isolation and later on high dependency units. "Best facilities are being provided to our brothers in these quarantine centers while a camp office was established at Jalalabad consulate.

" He said tests of these people were being conducted and those with negative tests would be returned to their areas and people diagnosed with Coronavirus positive would stay here for a specific time.

He special arrangements for people repatriated from UAE had also been made.

The adviser said people should ensure social distancing and following directions of the Government to protect themselves from Coronavirus.

He said Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan was personally monitoring all the facilities and relief measures and had also visited different districts including DI Khan, Charsadda and Swat in the wake of Coronavirus situation.

Wazir said on directives of CM KP, special arrangements for Tableegi members returned from abroad had been made.

The advisor further said all edible items were available in the markets in sufficient quantity and strict action would be taken against hoarders and profiteers.

Wazir said total coronavirus cases in KP till today were 1137 out of whom 226 persons were fully recovered and 60 expired.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat UAE Jalalabad Male Charsadda Jamrud Sunday Market All From Government Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Agthia Group shareholders approve 15% cash dividen ..

1 hour ago

CBUAE monitors banks’ utilisation of Targeted Ec ..

2 hours ago

Emirati awarded title of &#039;Personality of the ..

2 hours ago

Palestine announces 6 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi’s Weekly Price Index falls by 0.7% in ..

2 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed follows up Abu Dhabi Judicial De ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.