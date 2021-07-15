UrduPoint.com
714,332 People Vaccinated In Faisalabad

Thu 15th July 2021

As many as 714,332 people have so far been vaccinated against the COVID-19 in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :As many as 714,332 people have so far been vaccinated against the COVID-19 in the district.

District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im said on Thursday that 557,396 citizens had been given the first dose while 114,412 were administered the second one.

He said that sufficient stock of anti-coronavirus vaccine was available in the district, adding that 35 vaccinationcenters and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational in the district.

To facilitate people, the centers had been set up in Allied Hospital, District Headquarters Hospital, Government General Hospital GM Abad, Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology, Government General Hospital Samanabad, Children Hospital, sports Complex Samanabad, Tehsil Head Quarters Hospital Jaranwala, Samundri, Tandlianwala, Chak Jhumra, Sports Complex Chak Jhumrah, Sports Complex Jaranwala, Government General Hospital Chak 224-RB, New Building RHC Khurrianwala, New Building THQ Sammundri, New Building THQ Tandlianwala, Social Security Hospital Madina Town, Wapda Hospital, Rural Health Centers Mureed Wala, Chak 174-JB, Chak 134-JB, Chak 229-Rb, Chak 65-GB, RHC Lundianwala Jaranwala, RHC Khurrianwala Jaranwala, Pindi Sheikh Musa, Kanjwani, Mamukanjan, RHC Chak 400-GB, RHC Chak 153-RB, RHC Chak 374-GB and Chak 469-GB.

More Stories From Pakistan

