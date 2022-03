LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Lahore police registered 715 cases and arrested 724 accused involved in kite-flying during the current year.

The police also recovered 4,958 kites, 1,024 spinning wheels and 209 bundles from the accused.

DIG Operations Lahore Dr Abid Khan directed officers to take action against those who weremaking metal strings and kites.