7,158 People Vaccinated In Single Day In KP

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 06:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :7,158 people were vaccinated in 24 hours In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the official of the health department said on Sunday.

Briefing the media, he said, besides the 7,158 citizens, 56 health workers were given the first dose of Sino Farm while 109 health workers were given second dose of Sino Farm and 313 elderly people were given the first dose of Cyano Farm vaccine.

He said that 1345 elderly people were given a second dose of Cyano form vaccine and in the last 24 hours, 67 health workers were given the first dose of Synovik and 1570 elderly people were given the first dose of synovial vaccine.

He said, a total of 132,080 people were vaccinated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and so far, the first dose of Saino Farm has been given to 60,683 health workers and the second dose of Saino Farm has been given to 39,493 health workers.

The official of the health department KP said that so far, 241,863 elderly people in Peshawar and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been given the first dose of Cyano Farm and a total of 84,398 elderly people have been given second dose of Cyano Farm.

He disclosed that 7,989 elderly people vaccinated so far in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with a total of 6 health care workers in Peshawar province have been given the second dose of Synovic and a total of 194 elderly people in Peshawar have been given a second dose of Synovic.

He said that 17 healthcare workers in Peshawar received their first dose of AstraZeneca in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,078 healthcare workers have been given AstraZeneca doses so far. The first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine was given to 3,673 elderly people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 24 hours and the number of total vaccinated elderly people in Peshawar against AstraZeneca, he concluded.

