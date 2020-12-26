UrduPoint.com
716 PES Employees Regularized In 2020

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 06:40 PM

716 PES employees regularized in 2020

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Emergency Service Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer regularized 716 contract employees in phase III on the recommendations of the scrutiny committee.

A total of 1,154 contract rescuer employees have been made permanent in 2020.

Dr Rizwan Naseer congratulated the 716 rescuers over their regularization and also appreciated the scrutiny committee whose efforts over four months made permanent these rescuers.

The member of the scrutiny committee, officers of Rescue Headquarters and academy were also present.

He said that 97 rescuers were regularized in the first phase, 341 in the second while 716 made permanentin the third phase.

More Stories From Pakistan

