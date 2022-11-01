UrduPoint.com

71,676 Houses Covered During Ongoing Damages Assessment Survey In Dera

Umer Jamshaid Published November 01, 2022 | 03:30 PM

71,676 houses covered during ongoing damages assessment survey in Dera

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :The district administration has covered 71,676 houses across the district during the ongoing Flood Damages Assessment survey being conducted by different departments after the recent floods.

According to a report issued by commissioner's office, Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division Amir Afaq stated that the district administration surveyed 71,676 floods affected houses in the district from September 16, 2022, to date.

He said a survey of a total of 71,676 houses was conducted in all the flood-affected Tehsils of the district out of which 30,496 houses were of Tehsil Prova, 5,061 were of Tehsil Paharpur, 13,740 were of Tehsil Kulachi, 6,538 of Tehsil D.I.Khan, 4,359 houses were of Tehsil Darazinda and 11,482 houses of Tehsil Daraban.

According to the initial assessment report, out of a total of 71,676 surveyed houses, 25,097 were damaged by the flood including 12,902 houses completely destroyed and 12,210 partially damaged ones.

The report stated that about 9,925 houses were damaged by floods in Tehsil Paroa, 1,398 houses in Tehsil Paharpur, 5,023 houses in Tehsil Kulachi, 2,768 houses in Tehsil Daraban, 3,047 in Tehsil D.I.Khan and 1,936 houses were affected in Tehsil Darazinda.

When contacted, Commissioner Dera Imsil Khan Divison Amir Afaq told that he has issued instructions to the Deputy Commissioners across the division to complete the ongoing survey as soon as possible so that the timely distribution of funds and compensation cheques among the flood victims could be ensured.

The commissioner said that control rooms had also been set up in the offices of Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, and South Waziristan to resolve public complaints or problems being faced by people related to the survey so that survey teams could be sent to these areas again to redress the complaints of citizens whose losses have not been registered in the ongoing survey.

Related Topics

South Waziristan Flood Dera Ismail Khan Tank September All From

Recent Stories

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy round seven to start tomorrow

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy round seven to start tomorrow

2 hours ago
 OPPO launches OPPO A57 in Pakistan

OPPO launches OPPO A57 in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for China on two-day visit

PM Shehbaz leaves for China on two-day visit

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 33 England Vs. New Zealan ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 33 England Vs. New Zealand

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: England won toss, opt to bat f ..

T20 World Cup 2022: England won toss, opt to bat first against New Zealand

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by six wickets

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.