UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

718 Distribution Transformers Upgraded From July To Sept 2019

Faizan Hashmi 43 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 05:33 PM

718 distribution transformers upgraded from July to Sept 2019

Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) upgraded 718 distribution transformers from July to Sept 2019 across the Mepco region with Rs180 million funds

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) upgraded 718 distribution transformers from July to Sept 2019 across the Mepco region with Rs180 million funds.

According to Mepco official sources, the distribution transformers were being upgraded to bring more improvement in the system and also to provide early new connections to consumers.

In line with special directives of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mepco, the company upgraded 24 transformers from 10 KVA to 25 KVA, 27 from 15 KVA to 25 KVA, 141 from 25 KVA to 50 KVA, 278 from 50 KVA to 100 KVA, 184 from 100 KVA to 200 KVA and also upgraded three transformers of 25 KVA, 13 of 50 KVA, 47 of 100 KVA and one transformer of 200 KVA during the current year.

Sources added that 65 transformers have been upgraded in Multan circle, 21 in Dera Ghazi Khan circle, 355 in Bahawalpur circle, 37 in Sahiwal circle, 34 in Rahim Yar Khan circle, 133 in Muzaffargarh Circle, 60 in Bahawalnager circle and 13 transformers have been upgraded in Khanewal circle.

Related Topics

Multan Company Sahiwal Rahim Yar Khan Dera Ghazi Khan Bahawalpur Circle Khanewal Muzaffargarh July 2019 From Million Sahiwal

Recent Stories

Where are 5 million houses and 10 million jobs?

2 minutes ago

IHC observes federal govt, NAB will be responsibil ..

15 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif nods in positive for his treatment ab ..

42 minutes ago

Govt bans export of fine flour: Dr Firdous

43 minutes ago

SECP's measures instrumental in Pakistan's ease of ..

45 minutes ago

Jordan's Foreign Minister Reiterates Importance of ..

45 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.