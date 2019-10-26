718 distribution transformers upgraded from July to Sept 2019

Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) upgraded 718 distribution transformers from July to Sept 2019 across the Mepco region with Rs180 million funds

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) upgraded 718 distribution transformers from July to Sept 2019 across the Mepco region with Rs180 million funds.

According to Mepco official sources, the distribution transformers were being upgraded to bring more improvement in the system and also to provide early new connections to consumers.

In line with special directives of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mepco, the company upgraded 24 transformers from 10 KVA to 25 KVA, 27 from 15 KVA to 25 KVA, 141 from 25 KVA to 50 KVA, 278 from 50 KVA to 100 KVA, 184 from 100 KVA to 200 KVA and also upgraded three transformers of 25 KVA, 13 of 50 KVA, 47 of 100 KVA and one transformer of 200 KVA during the current year.

Sources added that 65 transformers have been upgraded in Multan circle, 21 in Dera Ghazi Khan circle, 355 in Bahawalpur circle, 37 in Sahiwal circle, 34 in Rahim Yar Khan circle, 133 in Muzaffargarh Circle, 60 in Bahawalnager circle and 13 transformers have been upgraded in Khanewal circle.