718 Smuggled Bags Of American Almond Seized In Mianwali

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 30 seconds ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 02:54 PM

The police on Thursday arrested two persons and seized 718 bags of smuggled almond from Sadder Police limits

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :The police on Thursday arrested two persons and seized 718 bags of smuggled almond from Sadder Police limits.

Police spokesman said on a tip off, the sadder police team headed by DSP Circle Ch. Shabraiz Gujjar stopped a truck (EA- 3054) under its jurisdiction and seized non custom paid 14,360 Kg American almond packet in 718 bags valued Rs. 10 million.

The Almonds were being smuggled from KPK to different cities of the province.

The police arrested driver Muhammad Sarwar and Conductor Said Rehaman.

The police handed over the smuggled almonds and vehicle to Custom authorities and registered case under Custom Act and started investigation.

District Police Official (DPO) Mianwali Hassan Asad Alvi appreciated the performance of sadder police team.

