718,000 Children To Be Administered Anti-polio Drops

718,000 children to be administered anti-polio drops

A five-day Anti-Polio drive would commence in the entire district from January 24 to 28 to cover over 718,000 children under five years of age

A five-day Anti-Polio drive would commence in the entire district from January 24 to 28 to cover over 718,000 children under five years of age.

Chairing a meeting to review the arrangements for the upcoming anti-polio drive, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said that 2964 polio teams, 240 health centres,307 fixed centres, allied hospitals, and tehsil headquarter hospitals would participate in the drive to complete the immunisation task.

He said around 12,000 children below five years of age would also be covered during the drive who had missed from drops being out of city or not present at home in the previous campaign concluded on December 13.

The meeting also expressed satisfaction over the results of the previous drive.

Chief Executive Officer(CEO) District Health Authority Dr Faiza Kanwal and other concerned officials were present in the meeting.

