718,000 children to be administered anti-Polio drops; Dr Faiza

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer(CEO) District Health Authority Dr Faiza Kanwal has said that a five-day anti-polio drive would commence in the entire district from January 24.

She informed APP here Sunday that 2964 polio teams would go door-to-door during the campaign and administer polio drops to over 718,000 children less than five years in all tehsils and Union Councils of the district. She added that the SOPs regarding COVID-19 would be implemented in letter and spirit to ensure safety during the drive while wearing masks and use of sanitizer would also be mandatory for polio teams. Dr Faiza further said that 396 areas In-charge, 204 medical officers, allied hospitals and tehsil headquarters hospitals would participate in the campaign.

She added that three hundred seven fix centres would also be set up to administer drops.

The CEO said the objective of regularly conducting anti-polio campaigns was to keep children through protective drops and increase their immunity. Dr Faiza urged the citizens, particularly the parents, to come forward and play their role in eliminating the crippling disease from society. "The parents should cooperate with special teams so that the set target could be achieved," she added.

/395.