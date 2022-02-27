UrduPoint.com

718,000 Children To Be Administered Anti-Polio Drops

Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2022 | 05:00 PM

718,000 children to be administered Anti-Polio drops

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :A five-day polio drive would commence in the entire district on Monday under which 718,000 children would be administered anti-polio drops.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority Dr Faiza Kanwal told APP that 2964 polio teams would go door-to-door and administer polio drops to 718,000 children of under five years of age in all tehsils and Union Councils of the district during the campaign.

She added that SOPs regarding COVID-19 would be followed in letter and spirit to ensure safety during the drive while wearing masks, and the use of sanitiser would also be mandatory for polio teams.

Dr Faiza informed that 396 area In-charges, 204 medical officers, allied hospitals and tehsil headquarters hospitals would participate in the campaign.

In addition, 307 fix centres have also been set up to administer drops, she added. The CEO said all possible steps had been taken by the quarters concerned to make the campaign a success.

A sufficient quantity of vaccines is available, and no stone will be left unturned in our effort to make the campaign a success. The CEO said the objective of regularly conducting anti-polio campaigns was to keep children through protective drops and increase their immunity. Dr Faiza urged the citizens, particularly the parents, to come forward and play their role in eliminating the crippling disease from society. "The parents should cooperate with special teams so that the set target could be achieved," she added.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq directed the officials of the District Health Authority to give special attention to polio refusal and unattended cases and convince the parents that polio drops were not harmful.

He directed the officials to monitor the anti-polio drive to ensure that every child must be vaccinated; adding a healthy child was essential for a healthy society. It was our collective responsibility to make the country free from poliovirus, he added.

/395

Related Topics

Polio Immunity All From

Recent Stories

Australian team arrives in Pakistan for the first ..

Australian team arrives in Pakistan for the first time in 24 years

5 hours ago
 PSL 7 2022 final: Multan Sultans, Lahore Qalandars ..

PSL 7 2022 final: Multan Sultans, Lahore Qalandars to lock horns today

5 hours ago
 Pakistan marks third anniversary of "Operation Swi ..

Pakistan marks third anniversary of "Operation Swift Retort"

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th February 2022

8 hours ago
 Character building as important as education: Farr ..

Character building as important as education: Farrukh Habib

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>