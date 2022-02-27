718,000 children to be administered Anti-Polio drops

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :A five-day polio drive would commence in the entire district on Monday under which 718,000 children would be administered anti-polio drops.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority Dr Faiza Kanwal told APP that 2964 polio teams would go door-to-door and administer polio drops to 718,000 children of under five years of age in all tehsils and Union Councils of the district during the campaign.

She added that SOPs regarding COVID-19 would be followed in letter and spirit to ensure safety during the drive while wearing masks, and the use of sanitiser would also be mandatory for polio teams.

Dr Faiza informed that 396 area In-charges, 204 medical officers, allied hospitals and tehsil headquarters hospitals would participate in the campaign.

In addition, 307 fix centres have also been set up to administer drops, she added. The CEO said all possible steps had been taken by the quarters concerned to make the campaign a success.

A sufficient quantity of vaccines is available, and no stone will be left unturned in our effort to make the campaign a success. The CEO said the objective of regularly conducting anti-polio campaigns was to keep children through protective drops and increase their immunity. Dr Faiza urged the citizens, particularly the parents, to come forward and play their role in eliminating the crippling disease from society. "The parents should cooperate with special teams so that the set target could be achieved," she added.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq directed the officials of the District Health Authority to give special attention to polio refusal and unattended cases and convince the parents that polio drops were not harmful.

He directed the officials to monitor the anti-polio drive to ensure that every child must be vaccinated; adding a healthy child was essential for a healthy society. It was our collective responsibility to make the country free from poliovirus, he added.

