UrduPoint.com

719,000 Children To Be Administered Anti-polio Drops Under Strict COVID SOPs

Umer Jamshaid 24 seconds ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 01:30 PM

719,000 children to be administered anti-polio drops under strict COVID SOPs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Authority Dr. Faiza Kanwal has said that COVID-19 Standard operating procedure(SOPs)would be followed in letter and spirit during the five-day anti-polio drive being commenced from Monday.

Talking to APP, the CEO said that to make the Polio campaign successful, training of Union Council Incharges of mobile polio teams have been completed under the supervision of health officers of Health Authority.

During the campaign 2964 polio teams would go door-to-door and administer polio drops to 719,000 children less than five years in all tehsils and Union Councils of the district.

Dr. Faiza that SOP"s regarding COVID-19 would be applied to ensure safety during the drive while wearing face masks and use of sanitizer would also be mandatory for polio teams.

She said"Polio is a National issue and it is the responsibility of all to play an effective role to make the country Polio free." Meanwhile,Incharge of the anti-polio drive, Muhammad islam informed that 396 areas in charge, 204 medical officers, and allied hospitals, and tehsil headquarter hospitals would participate in the campaign.

He said all possible steps have been taken to make the campaign a success.

"307 fix centers have also been set up to administer drops", he added.

A sufficient quantity of vaccines was available, and no stone would be left unturned in our effort to make the campaign a success. He urged the citizens, particularly the parents, to come forward and play their role in the elimination of the crippling disease from society. "The parents should cooperate with special teams so that the set target could be achieved," he added.

Police have also made foolproof security arrangements to provide security to polio vaccinators while around 1,000 police personnel ,vehicles of police stations, including motorbikes, dolphin squad would also be used for effective patrolling around the teams.

The five-day anti-polio drive was aimed at vaccinating over 0.7 million children under five years of age and would continue till September 24.

Related Topics

Police Polio Mobile Vehicles September All From Million

Recent Stories

China reports 66 new COVID-19 cases

China reports 66 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago
 Indian Premier League to be played in UAE from Sun ..

Indian Premier League to be played in UAE from Sunday

2 hours ago
 Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes Papua New Guin ..

Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes Papua New Guinea

3 hours ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 228.11 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 228.11 million

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 19th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 19th September 2021

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.