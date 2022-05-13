UrduPoint.com

719,000 Children To Be Administered Anti-Polio Drops

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2022 | 09:28 PM

719,000 children to be administered Anti-Polio drops

A five-day polio drive would commence in the entire district on May 23

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :A five-day polio drive would commence in the entire district on May 23.

Chief Executive Officer(CEO) District Health Authority Dr Faiza Kanwal told APP that 2,964 polio teams would go door-to-door and administer polio drops to 719,000 children up to the age of five years in all tehsils and Union Councils of the district during the campaign. She said that SOPs regarding COVID-19 would be implemented in letter and spirit to ensure safety during the drive.

Dr Faiza informed that 396 areas In-charge, 204 medical officers, allied hospitals and tehsil headquarter hospitals would participate in the campaign. "307 fix centres have also been set up to administer drops", she added.

The CEO shared that all possible steps had been taken by the concerned to make the campaign a success. A sufficient quantity of vaccines is available, and no stone will be left unturned in our effort to make the campaign a success.

Dr Kanwal said that the objective of regularly conducting anti-polio campaigns was to keep children protected through these drops and increase their immunity.

Dr Faiza urged the citizens, particularly parents, to come forward and play their role in eliminating the crippling disease from the society. "The parents should cooperate with special teams to achieve the set target," she added. Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq instructed the officials of the District Health Authority to give special attention to polio refusal and unattended cases and convince the parents that polio drops were not harmful. He directed the officials to monitor the anti-polio drive to ensure that every child is vaccinated. "A healthy child is essential for a healthy society", he said adding, "it was our collective responsibility to make the country free from poliovirus".

