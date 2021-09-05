UrduPoint.com

719,000 Children to Be administered anti-polio drops

Faizan Hashmi 15 minutes ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 05:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :District administration has constituted 2964 teams to administer anti polio drops to 719,000 children during a five-day drive all set to kick off from September 20.

Incharge anti-polio drive Muhammad islam told APP, during the campaign, teams would go door-to-door to administer polio drops to children less than five years in all tehsils and Union Councils of the district.

Islam said that SOPs regarding COVID-19 would be implemented to ensure safety during the drive while wearing of masks and use of sanitizer would also be mandatory for polio teams.

He informed that 396 area incharges, 204 medical officers and allied hospitals and tehsil Headquarter hospitals would participate in the campaign. The Incharge said all possible steps have been taken to make the campaign a success.

"307 fix centers would also be set up to administer drops", he added.

Islam urged the citizens, particularly the parents, to come forward and play their role for the elimination of the crippling disease from society.

"The parents should cooperate with special teams so that the set target could be achieved," he added/395

Related Topics

Polio September All From

Recent Stories

UAE announces â€˜The Principles of the 50â€™ to pa ..

UAE announces â€˜The Principles of the 50â€™ to pave economic, political and dev ..

25 minutes ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai reflects UAEâ€™s endeavour to buil ..

Expo 2020 Dubai reflects UAEâ€™s endeavour to build more optimistic, peaceful, p ..

40 minutes ago
 Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City completes first comp ..

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City completes first complex scoliosis surgery

2 hours ago
 UAE announces 971 new COVID-19 cases, 1,387 recove ..

UAE announces 971 new COVID-19 cases, 1,387 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

2 hours ago
 Russia&#039;s coronavirus cases surpass 7 million ..

Russia&#039;s coronavirus cases surpass 7 million mark

2 hours ago
 Emirati Productive Families earn AED60 million thr ..

Emirati Productive Families earn AED60 million through &#039;Al Sanaa&#039; init ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.