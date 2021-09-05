RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :District administration has constituted 2964 teams to administer anti polio drops to 719,000 children during a five-day drive all set to kick off from September 20.

Incharge anti-polio drive Muhammad islam told APP, during the campaign, teams would go door-to-door to administer polio drops to children less than five years in all tehsils and Union Councils of the district.

Islam said that SOPs regarding COVID-19 would be implemented to ensure safety during the drive while wearing of masks and use of sanitizer would also be mandatory for polio teams.

He informed that 396 area incharges, 204 medical officers and allied hospitals and tehsil Headquarter hospitals would participate in the campaign. The Incharge said all possible steps have been taken to make the campaign a success.

"307 fix centers would also be set up to administer drops", he added.

Islam urged the citizens, particularly the parents, to come forward and play their role for the elimination of the crippling disease from society.

"The parents should cooperate with special teams so that the set target could be achieved," he added/395