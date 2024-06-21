Open Menu

71st Birth Anniversary Of Benazir Bhutto Celebrated In Abbottabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 21, 2024 | 11:17 PM

The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Hazara Division Friday commemorated the 71st birth anniversary of Shaheed-e-Jamhuriyat, the Daughter of the East, Benazir Bhutto, with a grand celebration at the Divisional Secretariat Kala Pul Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Hazara Division Friday commemorated the 71st birth anniversary of Shaheed-e-Jamhuriyat, the Daughter of the East, Benazir Bhutto, with a grand celebration at the Divisional Secretariat Kala Pul Abbottabad.

During the ceremony, speakers paid rich tributes to Benazir Bhutto's national, social, and political contributions. They emphasized that personalities like her are born once in centuries.

The speakers lamented that the enemies of Pakistan have consistently undermined the nation's progress and stability by assassinating invaluable individuals without any fault or crime.

The speakers highlighted Benazir Bhutto's unwavering advocacy for the people and their rights. They praised her bold responses to foreign adversaries, attributing the PPP's current leadership's courage in decision-making to her legacy.

The event concluded with the cutting of a special birthday cake, followed by a grand luncheon hosted by PPP leader Syed Saleem Shah in honor of the participants.

Former KP assembly candidates, senior party leaders, workers, office bearers, and dedicated supporters were also present on the occasion.

