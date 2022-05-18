UrduPoint.com

71st Board Meeting Of NCSW Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2022 | 09:06 PM

The 71st board meeting of the National Commission for the Status of Women (NCSW) held here on Wednesday

According to details, the new Balochistan Commission chair heading Commission chaired the meeting, said a statement issued here.

On this occasion, the funds for the Commission in Balochistan have been allocated, while measures for activating operations were discussed in the meeting.

