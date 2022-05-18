71st board meeting of NCSW held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The 71st board meeting of the National Commission for the Status of Women (NCSW) held here on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :The 71st board meeting of the National Commission for the Status of Women (NCSW) held here on Wednesday .

According to details, the new Balochistan Commission chair heading Commission chaired the meeting, said a statement issued here.

On this occasion, the funds for the Commission in Balochistan have been allocated, while measures for activating operations were discussed in the meeting.