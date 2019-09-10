UrduPoint.com
71st Death Anniversary Of Quaid-i-Azam On Wednesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 07:00 PM

71st death anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2019 ) :The 71st death anniversary of Father of the Nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah would be observed on Wednesday.

In this connection, a special ceremony of Quran Khawani and Fateha would be held at the Mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam in Karachi.

People from different walks of life would also visit the mausoleum of Quaid-i-Azam to offer fateha and pay tribute to the great leader.

Different political, social and literary organizations would arrange events and seminars to pay homage to him.

Television and radio channels would also broadcast special programmes and newspapers would take out special editions to highlight different aspects of the life of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and focus on his extra-ordinary political struggle.

Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah passed away on 11th September, 1948 shortly after winning freedom for the nation.

