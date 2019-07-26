UrduPoint.com
71st Martyrdom Day Of Capt. Sarwar Shaheed (NH) To Be Observed On July,27

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 05:56 PM

The 71st martyrdom day of first recipient of Nishan-e-Haider Capt Raja Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed will be observed on Saturday with devotion and respect. In this connection, special ceremonies will be held in Arifwala and across the country

ARIFWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :The 71st martyrdom day of first recipient of Nishan-e-Haider Capt Raja Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed will be observed on Saturday with devotion and respect. In this connection, special ceremonies will be held in Arifwala and across the country.

Born on November 10, 1910 in Sanghori district Rawalpindi, Raja Muhammad Sarwar was the son of Hawaldar Raja Hayat Khan.

Raja Muhammad Sarwar joined Pakistan Army as sepoy and then joined Pak Army's Engineers Corps. He was elevated to Company Commander of Punjab Regiment's Battalion in 1946 and then promoted to Captaincy in 1947.

In retaliation to attack by the enemy country on Urri Sector of Azad Kashmir on July 27, 1948, Captain Raja Sarwar Shaheed embraced Shahadat during his attack on enemy's bunkers. Capt. Sarwar Shaheed was the first recipient of Nishan-e-Haider.

