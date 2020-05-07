72 arrested for profiteering, violation of lockdown in Peshawar

District administration Peshawar Thursday 72 more persons from different localities of the district for profiteering and violation of lockdown, said a news release issued here

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :District administration Peshawar Thursday 72 more persons from different localities of the district for profiteering and violation of lockdown, said a news release issued here.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Ishfaq Khan along with Assistant Commissioner (AC) Nauman Ali Shah visited different bazaars on University Road and G.T. Road and arrested several shopkeepers for profiteering and violation of lockdown.

Similarly, the Assistant Commissioners (ACs) included Dr. Ihtesham-ul-Haq, Islahuddin and Rizwana Dar checked different bazaars on Warsak Road, Inqilab Road, Phandu Road, Chamkani area, Pishtakhara and Kohat Road while all Additional Assistant Commissioners (AACs) also carried out checking of bazaars in their areas of jurisdiction and collectively arrested 72 persons for profiteering, lack of official price list and violation of lockdown.

The arrested shopkeepers are also included those who were doing businesses behind the shutter. The arrested persons will face legal proceeding.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar has urged upon all traders and shopkeepers for closing their shops before 4:00 P.M to follow the guidelines announced by the provincial government for the prevention of the spread of coronavirus.