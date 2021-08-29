72 arrested over one-wheeling on motorcycles

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :Traffic Police on Sunday held 72 young men for one-wheeling and also registered cases against them on Northern Bypass during current month of August and impounded their motorcycles.

On the directives of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Peshawar, Abbas Majeed Marwat, Traffic police in its continued operation against one-wheeling on Northern Bypass on Friday and Sunday and arrested around 72 youth for one-wheeling on the violation and they were released after getting a written-undertaking from their parents.

CTO Abbas Majeed Marwat said that one-wheelers would be dealt in accordance with the law and wardens have been directed to impound motorcycles of one wheelers in their respective areas.

He also urged the youngsters to avoid the practice and save themselves from being lifetime crippling.