72 bread makers arrested over selling under-weight roti

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :District administration here arrested 72 more nanbais (bread makers) during the ongoing crackdown against the selling of under-weight roti in the district, said a press release issued here Monday.

The district administration in consultation with Nanbais Association has fixed a rate of Rs.10 for 115 gram roti and a formal notification in this regard has also been issued.

In this connection, on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar, the Assistant Commissioner (AC) (Shah Alam), Dr.

Ihtesham-ul-Haq carried out the checking of roti at various tandoors on Pajagaee Road while AC (Mathani) Rizwana Dar, Additional Assistant Commissioners (AACs) Gulshan Ara, Mina Zahir, Abdul Wali, Shahabuddin, Shafiq Afridi and Habibullah conducted raids on tandoors and checked the weight and price of roti in their respective areas and arrested 72 nanbais over selling under-weight roti at the rate of Rs.15/-.

The arrested nanbasis have been shifted to jail and further legal proceeding against them was in progress.