72 criminals arrested in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :The police have arrested 72 criminals including 21 proclaimed offenders from Faisalabad during past 24 hours.

Giving details, police spokesman said here on Friday that the police arrested 25 drug traffickers and recovered 8.

82 kilogram hash, 930 liter liquor and 100 liter lahan (undistilled wine) from their possession besides nabbing 10 gamblers along with bet money of Rs.11760.

Moreover, police also arrested 16 illicit weapon holders and recovered13 pistols, 2 guns, one revolver and a number of bullets from their possessionduring this period while further investigation was underway.