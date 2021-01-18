72 criminals arrested in one day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :The police claimed to have arrested 72 criminals from different parts of Faisalabad during the past 24 hours.

Giving some details, police spokesman said on Monday that the police arrested 19 drug traffickers and recovered 210 kilograms charas, 0.

5 kg heroin and 145 liters liquor from their possession besides nabbing 9 kite dealers along with 40,300 kites and 807 bundles of chemical coated string.

Similarly, the police also nabbed 12 illegal weapon holders and recovered 7 pistols, one rifle, one carbine, one repeater, one gun, one kalashnikov and a number of bullets from their possession besides nabbing 32 gamblers along with bet money of Rs 59,140 during this period.

The accused have been locked behind bars and further investigation is under progress, he added.