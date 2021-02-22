72 criminals held; drugs, weapons recovered

Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 72 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 72 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 29 drug pushers and recovered 1.8 Kg hashish and 408 liter liquor from their possession.

The police also held 8 gamblers with stake money of Rs 9,950.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 15 accused and recovered 13 pistols, 2 guns, one kalashnikov and a number of bullets from them.

Meanwhile, the police also held 20 kite sellers/kite flyers and seized kites and string rolls from them. Further investigation was underway.