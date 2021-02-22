UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

72 Criminals Held; Drugs, Weapons Recovered

Muhammad Irfan 25 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 08:34 PM

72 criminals held; drugs, weapons recovered

Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 72 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 72 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 29 drug pushers and recovered 1.8 Kg hashish and 408 liter liquor from their possession.

The police also held 8 gamblers with stake money of Rs 9,950.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 15 accused and recovered 13 pistols, 2 guns, one kalashnikov and a number of bullets from them.

Meanwhile, the police also held 20 kite sellers/kite flyers and seized kites and string rolls from them. Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Money Criminals From

Recent Stories

PPP considers Sindh province as its property: Mura ..

45 seconds ago

Pakistan supporter famous German scientist remembe ..

47 seconds ago

Mansour bin Zayed visits national, international p ..

15 minutes ago

72 criminals held; drugs, weapons recovered

5 minutes ago

Chief Minister pays tributes to armed forces upon ..

6 minutes ago

Anti-IS Coalition, ISF, Peshmerga Discuss Creating ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.