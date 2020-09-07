72 Death Anniversary of Quaid to be observed on Friday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :The 72nd death anniversary of the father of nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah would be observed on Friday.

Chief Officer, Civil Defense, Rawalpindi Talab Hussain while talking to APP said that the dream of Indian Sub-Continent's Muslims for an independent homeland was materialized under dynamic leadership of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

He said, "We are living as an independent nation today because of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah who was a man of principle and a courageous leader." Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a great leader, born on 25th December, 1876, he said adding, he was a lawyer, a legendary politician and the founder of Pakistan.

Jinnah served as leader of the All-India Muslim League from 1913 until Pakistan's creation on 14th August 1947 and then as Pakistan's first Governor-General until his death.

He is revered in Pakistan as Quaid-e-Azam and Baba-e-Qaum, he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that various programs will be organized by educational institutions and political, social and cultural organizations to shed light on the personality and leadership of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Father of the Nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah passed away on 11th September 1948 shortly after achieving freedom for the nation.

A special ceremony of Quran Khawani and Fateha would be held at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam in Karachi on Friday.

People from different walks of life will visit the mausoleum to lay floral wreath on the grave.