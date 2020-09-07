UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

72 Death Anniversary Of Quaid To Be Observed On Friday

Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 05:50 PM

72 Death Anniversary of Quaid to be observed on Friday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :The 72nd death anniversary of the father of nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah would be observed on Friday.

Chief Officer, Civil Defense, Rawalpindi Talab Hussain while talking to APP said that the dream of Indian Sub-Continent's Muslims for an independent homeland was materialized under dynamic leadership of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

He said, "We are living as an independent nation today because of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah who was a man of principle and a courageous leader." Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a great leader, born on 25th December, 1876, he said adding, he was a lawyer, a legendary politician and the founder of Pakistan.

Jinnah served as leader of the All-India Muslim League from 1913 until Pakistan's creation on 14th August 1947 and then as Pakistan's first Governor-General until his death.

He is revered in Pakistan as Quaid-e-Azam and Baba-e-Qaum, he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that various programs will be organized by educational institutions and political, social and cultural organizations to shed light on the personality and leadership of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Father of the Nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah passed away on 11th September 1948 shortly after achieving freedom for the nation.

A special ceremony of Quran Khawani and Fateha would be held at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam in Karachi on Friday.

People from different walks of life will visit the mausoleum to lay floral wreath on the grave.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India Muhammad Ali Jinnah Visit Man Rawalpindi August September December Muslim From

Recent Stories

Workshop on Enhancing Science and Technology Educa ..

1 minute ago

Online training on financial and administrative ma ..

1 minute ago

OIC and The Gambia Review Latest Developments in I ..

1 minute ago

Hub71 announces UAE national winners to participat ..

6 minutes ago

Britain&#039;s David and Hungary’s Krisztina top ..

36 minutes ago

Post-Registration COVID-19 Vaccination of Russian ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.