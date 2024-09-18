72 Dengue Patients Under Treatment In Allied Hospitals
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 18, 2024 | 03:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) As many as 72 dengue patients are currently under treatment in Rawalpindi's Allied hospitals. During the last 24 hours 30 more cases have been reported.
According to the latest report released by the District Health Authority, this year's total positive cases reach 445. The largest number of cases, 20 were reported from Pothohar Town alone during the last 24 hours. Chak Jalal Din area remains among the top affected areas of the city. Five cases were reported from areas of Chaklala Cant board (CCB).
The report shows an increasing ratio of admitted to discharged patients, which indicates number of admitted cases are greater than those who have been released after complete treatment from the hospitals.
Benazir Bhutto Hospital nests largest dengue cases with 36 patients, followed by Rawalpindi Teaching hospital with 15 patients under treatment.
On the other hand, the CM mobile Health Unit conducted a check up visit in Chak Jalal Din and other areas where 335 patients were checked out of which 233 patients were checked by the health unit in Chak Jalal Din. The health unit also conducted 104 different medical tests.
