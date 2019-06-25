UrduPoint.com
72 Encroachers Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 27 minutes ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 05:10 PM

72 encroachers arrested

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :The district administration Tuesday continued crackdown against encroachment within the city and arrested 72 encroachers from the within the city.

As per the directives of Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Ali Asghar, the assistant commissioner Sara Khan along with DSP traffic and SHO traffic conducted raid in various bazaars within the city and arrested 72 encroachers for illegally occupying footpath and alongside the road.

The district administration had served several notices to shopkeepers and owners of shops to remove encroachment but they paid deaf ear to the notices and on public complaints the DC directed operation in Qissa Khawani, Namak Mandi, Chowk Yadgar, Khyber Bazar, Ashraf Road, Shoba bazaar and other areas.

The DC directed district administration to continue operation against encroachment on regular basis and take strict legal action against violators.

