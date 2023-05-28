72 Encroachments Removed, Rs 76,000 Fine Imposed
Muhammad Irfan Published May 28, 2023 | 05:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :The Municipal Corporation Faisalabad (MCF) removed encroachment from 72 sites in the cityand imposed a fine of Rs76,000 on 180 violators.
A spokesman for the district administration said on Sunday that a vigorous campaign was launched against encroachments in the city. During the operation, the MCF staff removed encroachment from 72 sites and imposed a total fine of Rs 76,000 on 180 shopkeepers over encroachment.