72 encroachments removed, Rs 76,000 fine imposed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :The Municipal Corporation Faisalabad (MCF) removed encroachment from 72 sites in the cityand imposed a fine of Rs76,000 on 180 violators.

